Venus Remedies reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.42 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.34% to Rs 86.37 croreNet Loss of Venus Remedies reported to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 86.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 26.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.99% to Rs 301.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 355.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales86.3793.21 -7 301.84355.07 -15 OPM %3.3510.08 -11.3612.27 - PBDT6.69-0.06 LP 13.659.31 47 PBT-1.56-6.21 75 -19.30-23.42 18 NP-10.42-9.37 -11 -27.11-26.58 -2
