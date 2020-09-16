Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 3.51% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 11.23% to Rs 421.61 croreNet profit of Veritas (India) declined 3.51% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.23% to Rs 421.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 474.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales421.61474.94 -11 OPM %6.956.40 -PBDT23.2023.42 -1 PBT15.1516.77 -10 NP15.1415.69 -4
