JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 3.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.23% to Rs 421.61 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 3.51% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.23% to Rs 421.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 474.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales421.61474.94 -11 OPM %6.956.40 -PBDT23.2023.42 -1 PBT15.1516.77 -10 NP15.1415.69 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU