Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.73% to Rs 539.72 croreNet profit of Veritas (India) declined 30.54% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.73% to Rs 539.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 826.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales539.72826.92 -35 OPM %6.805.66 -PBDT32.9042.34 -22 PBT24.2534.33 -29 NP23.8134.28 -31
