Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 30.54% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.73% to Rs 539.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 826.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.539.72826.926.805.6632.9042.3424.2534.3323.8134.28

