JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.73% to Rs 539.72 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 30.54% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.73% to Rs 539.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 826.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales539.72826.92 -35 OPM %6.805.66 -PBDT32.9042.34 -22 PBT24.2534.33 -29 NP23.8134.28 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU