Veritas (India) consolidated net profit rises 16611.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.79% to Rs 498.56 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) rose 16611.36% to Rs 73.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 498.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 645.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.00% to Rs 122.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 2036.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1875.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

