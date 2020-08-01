Veritas (India) consolidated net profit rises 16611.36% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.79% to Rs 498.56 croreNet profit of Veritas (India) rose 16611.36% to Rs 73.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 498.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 645.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 181.00% to Rs 122.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 2036.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1875.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales498.56645.74 -23 2036.851875.70 9 OPM %9.045.79 -6.765.85 - PBDT83.2725.55 226 152.5571.33 114 PBT73.431.10 6575 122.4346.45 164 NP73.530.44 16611 122.2943.52 181
