Digjam Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Vertex Securities consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Vertex Securities declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.361.70 -20 OPM %-26.47-6.47 -PBDT0.100.21 -52 PBT0.050.15 -67 NP0.050.15 -67

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:49 IST

