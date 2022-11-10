Vertex Securities consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 1.96 croreNet profit of Vertex Securities rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.961.94 1 OPM %0.51-0.52 -PBDT0.130.14 -7 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.070.05 40
