Vertex Securities consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Vertex Securities rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.961.940.51-0.520.130.140.070.050.070.05

