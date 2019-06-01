Vertical Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Generic Pharmasec standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AAR Commercial Company standalone net profit rises 312.50% in the December 2018 quarter
Golden Capital Services standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Vertical Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU