Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit declines 28.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.87% to Rs 8.38 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising declined 28.77% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.87% to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.387.0519.2120.571.501.260.570.800.520.73

