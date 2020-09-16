Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit declines 28.77% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.87% to Rs 8.38 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising declined 28.77% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.87% to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.387.05 19 OPM %19.2120.57 -PBDT1.501.26 19 PBT0.570.80 -29 NP0.520.73 -29

Wed, September 16 2020. 18:16 IST

