Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 10.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.80% to Rs 222.44 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India declined 10.51% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.80% to Rs 222.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 226.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales222.44226.51 -2 OPM %14.9517.26 -PBDT39.9044.09 -10 PBT33.3736.83 -9 NP21.6324.17 -11

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 17:15 IST

