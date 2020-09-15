Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 37.80% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.29% to Rs 23.05 croreNet profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 37.80% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.29% to Rs 23.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.0535.62 -35 OPM %17.3511.40 -PBDT3.793.03 25 PBT3.222.62 23 NP2.261.64 38
