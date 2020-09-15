Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 37.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.29% to Rs 23.05 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 37.80% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.29% to Rs 23.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.23.0535.6217.3511.403.793.033.222.622.261.64

