Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 54.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.07% to Rs 75.45 croreNet profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 54.32% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 75.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.4575.40 0 OPM %14.1212.52 -PBDT10.248.83 16 PBT9.598.09 19 NP6.964.51 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU