Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 54.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 54.32% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 75.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.75.4575.4014.1212.5210.248.839.598.096.964.51

