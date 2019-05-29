Viaan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 81.35% to Rs 5.06 croreNet loss of Viaan Industries reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.35% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.38% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 77.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.0627.13 -81 77.40104.02 -26 OPM %-20.163.54 -0.791.51 - PBDT-1.020.97 PL 0.581.72 -66 PBT-1.130.88 PL 0.141.37 -90 NP-1.170.65 PL 0.101.04 -90
