Viaan Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Viaan Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shilpa Shetty celebrates first-month milestone of daughter Samisha
Shilpa Shetty pens heartfelt note on expressing gratitude to parents
Shilpa Shetty Kundra pens heartwarming note for daughter Samisha
Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 70.32% to Rs 1.76 croreNet profit of Viaan Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.32% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.765.93 -70 OPM %-14.77-1.35 -PBDT0.100.19 -47 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.080.12 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU