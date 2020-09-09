JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bal Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Viaan Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 70.32% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Viaan Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.32% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.765.93 -70 OPM %-14.77-1.35 -PBDT0.100.19 -47 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.080.12 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 12:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU