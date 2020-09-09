Viaan Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.32% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Viaan Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.32% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.765.93-14.77-1.350.100.190.080.120.080.12

