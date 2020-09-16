Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vibrant Global Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2020 quarter
Capri Global Capital standalone net profit rises 7.86% in the June 2020 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Capri Global Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 1250 cr
-
Sales decline 29.10% to Rs 43.37 croreNet profit of Vibrant Global Capital reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.10% to Rs 43.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.3761.17 -29 OPM %14.18-0.77 -PBDT4.29-2.93 LP PBT3.69-3.59 LP NP3.66-3.10 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU