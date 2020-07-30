JUST IN
Vibrant Global Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net Loss of Vibrant Global Capital reported to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.46% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.200.06 233 0.7420.92 -96 OPM %-4975.00-8066.67 --2947.30-45.84 - PBDT-10.23-5.27 -94 -23.12-10.96 -111 PBT-10.23-5.27 -94 -23.12-10.96 -111 NP-9.61-5.33 -80 -21.28-12.01 -77

