Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.31% to Rs 22.98 crore

Net Loss of Viceroy Hotels reported to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 22.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 115.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.9832.51 -29 115.71120.58 -4 OPM %-68.84-37.87 --13.08-4.54 - PBDT-8.87-12.55 29 -4.65-2.95 -58 PBT-11.43-15.86 28 -15.14-13.78 -10 NP-11.31-17.24 34 -16.86-15.76 -7

