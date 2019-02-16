Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 31.31 croreNet profit of Viceroy Hotels reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 31.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales31.3128.74 9 OPM %15.0810.33 -PBDT5.740.87 560 PBT3.23-2.37 LP NP3.03-1.96 LP
