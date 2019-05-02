Victoria Mills standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 9.90 crore

Net profit of rose 23.48% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.06% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 117.14% to Rs 19.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

