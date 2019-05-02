JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%.
Business Standard

Victoria Mills standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 9.90 crore

Net profit of Victoria Mills rose 23.48% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.06% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 117.14% to Rs 19.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.908.75 13 19.008.75 117 OPM %16.7713.26 -13.111.71 - PBDT2.131.65 29 3.401.45 134 PBT2.121.65 28 3.361.43 135 NP1.631.32 23 2.591.07 142

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU