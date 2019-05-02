Victoria Mills standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 9.90 croreNet profit of Victoria Mills rose 23.48% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 142.06% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 117.14% to Rs 19.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.908.75 13 19.008.75 117 OPM %16.7713.26 -13.111.71 - PBDT2.131.65 29 3.401.45 134 PBT2.121.65 28 3.361.43 135 NP1.631.32 23 2.591.07 142
