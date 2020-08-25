Victory Paper & Boards (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 3.14 croreNet Loss of Victory Paper & Boards (India) reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.143.09 2 OPM %-21.34-30.10 -PBDT-1.31-1.44 9 PBT-1.70-1.44 -18 NP-1.70-1.44 -18
