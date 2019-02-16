Videocon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1023.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.26% to Rs 209.55 croreNet Loss of Videocon Industries reported to Rs 1023.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1272.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 42.26% to Rs 209.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 362.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales209.55362.95 -42 OPM %22.91-269.60 -PBDT-897.26-1217.05 26 PBT-1023.08-1314.96 22 NP-1023.08-1272.00 20
