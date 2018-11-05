JUST IN
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients standalone net profit rises 78.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 53.61 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 78.00% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 53.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales53.6149.38 9 OPM %21.7516.10 -PBDT10.916.74 62 PBT10.336.11 69 NP7.124.00 78

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:06 IST

