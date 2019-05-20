Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net profit of rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.05% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.182.304.224.913.67-8.260.47-5.090.300.060.430.280.22-0.020.270.140.120.010.190.15

