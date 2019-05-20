JUST IN
Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net profit of Vidli Restaurants rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.05% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.182.30 -5 4.224.91 -14 OPM %3.67-8.26 -0.47-5.09 - PBDT0.300.06 400 0.430.28 54 PBT0.22-0.02 LP 0.270.14 93 NP0.120.01 1100 0.190.15 27

