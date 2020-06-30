Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 4.24% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 350.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.24% to Rs 20.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 1447.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1225.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales350.43331.66 6 1447.781225.90 18 OPM %3.902.70 -2.462.10 - PBDT9.579.69 -1 29.5220.81 42 PBT8.709.16 -5 27.4719.22 43 NP6.396.13 4 20.6712.74 62

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 18:18 IST

