Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vijay Solvex standalone net profit rises 4.08% in the March 2020 quarter
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Explicit Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Moneyboxx Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Midwest Gold reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 350.43 croreNet profit of Vijay Solvex rose 4.24% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 350.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.24% to Rs 20.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 1447.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1225.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales350.43331.66 6 1447.781225.90 18 OPM %3.902.70 -2.462.10 - PBDT9.579.69 -1 29.5220.81 42 PBT8.709.16 -5 27.4719.22 43 NP6.396.13 4 20.6712.74 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU