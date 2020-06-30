Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 350.43 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 4.24% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 350.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.24% to Rs 20.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 1447.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1225.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

