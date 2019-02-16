Vijay Textiles standalone net profit rises 67.72% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.90% to Rs 29.71 croreNet profit of Vijay Textiles rose 67.72% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 54.90% to Rs 29.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.7119.18 55 OPM %25.9245.72 -PBDT2.393.59 -33 PBT0.731.91 -62 NP2.131.27 68
