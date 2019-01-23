JUST IN
Vijaya Bank standalone net profit rises 80.22% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.75% to Rs 3848.44 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Bank rose 80.22% to Rs 143.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 79.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 22.75% to Rs 3848.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3135.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income3848.443135.23 23 OPM %67.0956.02 -PBDT178.7290.80 97 PBT178.7290.80 97 NP143.3879.56 80

