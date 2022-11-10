Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 15.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 120.75 croreNet profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declined 15.81% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 120.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales120.75112.71 7 OPM %40.3745.38 -PBDT47.1750.37 -6 PBT31.2737.89 -17 NP23.3327.71 -16
