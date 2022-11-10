Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 15.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 120.75 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre declined 15.81% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 120.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.120.75112.7140.3745.3847.1750.3731.2737.8923.3327.71

