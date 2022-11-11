Viji Finance consolidated net profit rises 540.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Viji Finance rose 540.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.700.2880.0032.140.530.080.440.060.320.05

