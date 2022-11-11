Viji Finance consolidated net profit rises 540.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Viji Finance rose 540.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.700.28 150 OPM %80.0032.14 -PBDT0.530.08 563 PBT0.440.06 633 NP0.320.05 540
