Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit rises 444.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 81.60% to Rs 134.33 croreNet profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 444.62% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.60% to Rs 134.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.3373.97 82 OPM %4.957.83 -PBDT4.531.77 156 PBT3.670.87 322 NP3.540.65 445
