Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit rises 444.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 81.60% to Rs 134.33 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 444.62% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.60% to Rs 134.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.134.3373.974.957.834.531.773.670.873.540.65

