Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.95% to Rs 14.11 croreNet profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 185.71% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.1113.84 2 OPM %11.555.92 -PBDT1.380.67 106 PBT0.920.22 318 NP0.600.21 186
