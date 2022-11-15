Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 315.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.91% to Rs 29.02 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 315.75% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.91% to Rs 29.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.29.0221.5125.749.027.802.367.011.735.281.27

