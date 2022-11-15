Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 315.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 34.91% to Rs 29.02 croreNet profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 315.75% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.91% to Rs 29.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.0221.51 35 OPM %25.749.02 -PBDT7.802.36 231 PBT7.011.73 305 NP5.281.27 316
