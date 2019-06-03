Vimal Oil and Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.94 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 40.27% to Rs 5.71 crore

Net Loss of Oil and Foods reported to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 115.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.27% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 193.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.23% to Rs 20.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 422.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.719.5620.13422.3218.04-1187.0314.46-32.600.96-115.142.10-145.19-0.17-116.65-2.46-151.72-4.94-115.85-12.17-193.49

