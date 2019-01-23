JUST IN
Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 6th direct assignment transaction in FY2019 for Rs 832.3 cr
Business Standard

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 3.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 137.81 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 3.52% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 137.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 108.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales137.81108.88 27 OPM %1.202.53 -PBDT2.784.55 -39 PBT2.784.55 -39 NP4.394.55 -4

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

