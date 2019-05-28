Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 21.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.98% to Rs 11.66 crore

Net profit of declined 21.95% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.98% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.35% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 39.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.669.0439.0033.795.494.987.338.730.590.492.762.850.500.412.462.580.320.411.771.87

