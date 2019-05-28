JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 21.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.98% to Rs 11.66 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 21.95% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.98% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.35% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 39.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.669.04 29 39.0033.79 15 OPM %5.494.98 -7.338.73 - PBDT0.590.49 20 2.762.85 -3 PBT0.500.41 22 2.462.58 -5 NP0.320.41 -22 1.771.87 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 13:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements