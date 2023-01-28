Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 140.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.58% to Rs 16.30 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex rose 140.43% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.58% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.3012.9810.066.091.610.741.510.661.130.47

