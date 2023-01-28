Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 140.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.58% to Rs 16.30 croreNet profit of Vinyoflex rose 140.43% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.58% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.3012.98 26 OPM %10.066.09 -PBDT1.610.74 118 PBT1.510.66 129 NP1.130.47 140
