VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian women will relate to 'Cheater Mohan': Kanika Kapoor
Good time to be an actor in Indian cinema: Kirti Kulhari
Ganesh Films India acquires distribution rights for movie 'Sarkar'
Indian cinema shouldn't be remembered just for Salman Khan films, says Naseeruddin Shah
Shriya would love to explore more south Indian films
-
Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 48.75 croreNet Loss of VIP Clothing reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 48.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.7546.21 5 OPM %3.697.05 -PBDT-0.410.26 PL PBT-1.24-0.57 -118 NP-1.14-0.86 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU