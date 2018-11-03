VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.16% to Rs 46.21 croreNet loss of VIP Clothing reported to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 28.16% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 64.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales46.2164.32 -28 OPM %-3.7910.68 -PBDT-2.784.65 PL PBT-3.613.79 PL NP-3.483.85 PL
