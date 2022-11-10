VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 26.39% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 52.36 croreNet profit of VIP Clothing declined 26.39% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 52.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.3659.42 -12 OPM %4.979.68 -PBDT1.164.47 -74 PBT0.353.49 -90 NP1.592.16 -26
