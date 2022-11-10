VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 26.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 52.36 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing declined 26.39% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 52.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.52.3659.424.979.681.164.470.353.491.592.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)