Vipul Organics standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 23.99 croreNet profit of Vipul Organics rose 45.45% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.07% to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 90.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.9926.39 -9 90.4379.39 14 OPM %7.005.46 -6.945.67 - PBDT1.641.42 15 5.634.08 38 PBT1.481.24 19 5.023.40 48 NP0.960.66 45 3.522.27 55
