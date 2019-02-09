Vipul Organics standalone net profit rises 53.03% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 23.71 croreNet profit of Vipul Organics rose 53.03% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.7119.93 19 OPM %7.385.97 -PBDT1.551.05 48 PBT1.400.88 59 NP1.010.66 53
