Vipul Organics standalone net profit rises 53.03% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 23.71 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 53.03% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.7119.93 19 OPM %7.385.97 -PBDT1.551.05 48 PBT1.400.88 59 NP1.010.66 53

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:54 IST

