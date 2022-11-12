Vipul reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 175.18% to Rs 46.78 crore

Net profit of Vipul reported to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 175.18% to Rs 46.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.46.7817.0079.09-122.2928.19-26.7027.51-27.5018.67-21.65

