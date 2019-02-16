Vipul standalone net profit declines 30.30% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 53.92 crore

Net profit of Vipul declined 30.30% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 53.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 61.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales53.9261.97 -13 OPM %11.4619.56 -PBDT0.804.11 -81 PBT0.583.80 -85 NP0.460.66 -30

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:29 IST

