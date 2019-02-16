Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 21.27 croreNet profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 1.03% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.2722.84 -7 OPM %14.1013.31 -PBDT2.912.94 -1 PBT2.842.87 -1 NP1.921.94 -1
