Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 21.27 crore

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 1.03% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.2722.84 -7 OPM %14.1013.31 -PBDT2.912.94 -1 PBT2.842.87 -1 NP1.921.94 -1

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:22 IST

