Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 6.11 croreNet profit of Virat Industries declined 91.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.27% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.22% to Rs 24.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.116.77 -10 24.1334.09 -29 OPM %10.1514.62 -11.8514.99 - PBDT0.671.22 -45 2.996.57 -54 PBT0.170.73 -77 1.054.95 -79 NP0.030.36 -92 0.653.47 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU