Terai Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Virat Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 88.46% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net loss of Virat Leasing reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.46% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 366.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.65% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.490.26 88 1.102.66 -59 OPM %-59.180 -5.451.50 - PBDT-0.530.01 PL 0.170.04 325 PBT-0.530.01 PL 0.170.04 325 NP-0.560 0 0.140.03 367

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019.

