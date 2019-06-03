Virat Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 88.46% to Rs 0.49 croreNet loss of Virat Leasing reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.46% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 366.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.65% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.490.26 88 1.102.66 -59 OPM %-59.180 -5.451.50 - PBDT-0.530.01 PL 0.170.04 325 PBT-0.530.01 PL 0.170.04 325 NP-0.560 0 0.140.03 367
