Virat Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 88.46% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net loss of Leasing reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.46% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 366.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.65% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

