Virat Leasing standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Virat Leasing declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.36 -31 OPM %88.0072.22 -PBDT0.200.27 -26 PBT0.200.27 -26 NP0.140.26 -46
