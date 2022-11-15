Virat Leasing standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Virat Leasing declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.250.3688.0072.220.200.270.200.270.140.26

