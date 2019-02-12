Virgo Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 230.38% to Rs 8.59 croreNet loss of Virgo Global reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 230.38% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.592.60 230 OPM %-2.440.38 -PBDT-0.200.01 PL PBT-0.230.01 PL NP-0.230.01 PL
