Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Virgo Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Temperature in Delhi crosses 35 deg C mark
Mickey Rourke-starrer 'Warhunt' wraps shooting during COVID-19 crisis
'Batwoman' crew member paralysed after on-set accident
Maha lockdown: 341 cyber offences registered, 177 people held
-
Sales decline 40.94% to Rs 13.43 croreNet loss of Virgo Polymers (India) reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.94% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.4322.74 -41 OPM %2.083.34 -PBDT-0.180.29 PL PBT-0.410.07 PL NP-0.410.05 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU