Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 36.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 95.11 croreNet profit of Virinchi declined 36.20% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 95.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.16% to Rs 46.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 381.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 407.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales95.11100.84 -6 381.46407.09 -6 OPM %31.1628.69 -28.9929.52 - PBDT24.4824.65 -1 90.09102.11 -12 PBT14.3215.46 -7 45.5966.14 -31 NP10.7716.88 -36 46.4558.92 -21
