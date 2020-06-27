Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 36.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 95.11 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 36.20% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 95.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.16% to Rs 46.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 381.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 407.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

