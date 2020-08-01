Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 73.53% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.52% to Rs 78.68 croreNet profit of Virinchi declined 73.53% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 78.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 93.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales78.6893.13 -16 OPM %22.1127.72 -PBDT12.7020.85 -39 PBT1.609.72 -84 NP2.9211.03 -74
