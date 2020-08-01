Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 73.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.52% to Rs 78.68 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 73.53% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 78.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 93.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.78.6893.1322.1127.7212.7020.851.609.722.9211.03

