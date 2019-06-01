Virinchi consolidated net profit rises 86.73% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 100.84 croreNet profit of Virinchi rose 86.73% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 100.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.38% to Rs 58.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 407.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 341.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales100.8487.37 15 407.09341.42 19 OPM %28.6930.47 -29.5228.07 - PBDT24.6522.09 12 102.1178.91 29 PBT15.4612.36 25 66.1445.54 45 NP16.889.04 87 58.9233.03 78
