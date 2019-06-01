Virinchi consolidated net profit rises 86.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 100.84 crore

Net profit of rose 86.73% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 100.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.38% to Rs 58.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 407.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 341.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

100.8487.37407.09341.4228.6930.4729.5228.0724.6522.09102.1178.9115.4612.3666.1445.5416.889.0458.9233.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)